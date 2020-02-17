BPD: Man arrested had multiple warrants

BLANCHESTER — A wanted man was arrested last week after an incident on West Main Street, police said.

On Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, police were called to the Valero gas station for a theft.

The clerk reported a man came into the store and took four packs of cigarettes and two cans of “Four Loko” beer without paying for them, then fled from the store, according to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said the responding officer spoke to witnesses and viewed the store video, and was able to identify the alleged thief as Brandon Lynch, 22.

“About two hours later police were called to the Blanchester-Marion Township fire station on E. Fancy Street regarding a suspicious car in the parking lot,” said Reinbolt. “Sgt. Gary Mowen and Ptl. Kevin Jones arrived and found three people in the car, one of whom was Brandon Lynch, who was seated in the back seat of the car enjoying a can of Four Loko beer.

“Lynch fled from the car on foot, but lost his footing in the rain and mud and was placed under arrest,” said Reinbolt.

He said that a computer check of Lynch “revealed that several local police agencies held warrants for his arrest: the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property; the New Vienna Police Department for passing bad checks; the Fairborn Police Department for receiving stolen property; and the Evendale Police Department for theft.”

Reinbolt said Ptl. Jones charged Lynch with resisting arrest for fleeing and theft for stealing the items from the Valero gas station earlier in the evening. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail by a sheriff’s deputy. He will answer the new charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_lynch.jpg