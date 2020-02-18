WC to host Cover Crop Symposium

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Agriculture Department and Agronomy Club are hosting on campus a Cover Crop Symposium that will highlight proactive ways of attaining the goal of soil conservation in two programs Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The afternoon event, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Introduction to Cover Crops, will delve into soil health and the basics of cover crops for those in agriculture who are starting to think about how and why cover crops might represent a practice that will reduce erosion and run-off. Hans Kok, program agronomist with the Indiana In-Field Advantage Program, will present the program.

The evening session, Connecting Cover Crops and Conservation Dialogue, from 6 to 8 p.m., will feature a panel discussing the pros and cons of cover crops based on their personal experience. The panel will feature Kok, the program agronomist who presented the introductory session; Roger Wenning, cover crop advocate; and Nathan Brown, a cover crop farmer.

Both programs will be held in Room 149 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture on the WC campus, corner of Elm and College streets.

The events, which are free of charge, is co-sponsored by Wilmington College’s Agriculture Dept., WC’s Agronomy Club, The Ohio State University Extension Service and the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District.

