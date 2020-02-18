Wilmington High School names Students of the Month

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School congratulates its February Students of the Month:

Business Department — Sam Miller

The Business Department would like to nominate Sam Miller as the Student of the Month! Sam is an exceptionally smart student with a good understanding of financial principles as well as an aptitude for computers and technology. Sam is a creative, innovative problem solver who thinks outside the box. He will most certainly be successful in each area where he applies his talents.

English Department — Olivia Massie

Olivia Massie has consistently been an enjoyable and wonderful student throughout the last two years that I have had her as a student. She comes in with a great attitude, regardless of how tired she is. She is chooses to work on her assignments, even if she’s feeling frustrated over the topics. And she’s always willing to share her ideas and help her classmates when they need it. She provides comic relief with her jokes and willingness to laugh at herself. I have thoroughly loved having her in my classroom.

Science Department — Breanna Simonson

Breanna Simonson demonstrates exceptional maturity and accountability in science class. She is an active and valuable member of our class during both discussions and lab activities. She always wants to make sure she understands the day’s topics. Thanks and keep up the great work Bre!

Math Department — Conner Ward

The math department would like to nominate Conner Ward for student of the month. Conner has shows great improvement in both of his math classes. Currently, he has the highest grade and one of the best work ethics in his Algebra 1 class. Conner is eager to ask questions and share what he has learned with his peers. We are very proud of Conner for the work he has put in this quarter! Keep up the great work!

Ag Education — Devon Snyder

Devon Snyder is nominated for Student of the Month within the Wilmington FFA. Devon is a hard working individual who has put a lot of hours outside of school into the Creed Public Speaking CDE. He did very well in the Sub-District Contest, placing first and receiving a gold rating. He was one of two students who received a gold rating in the entire contest.

Art Department — Jaya Siders

Jaya Siders is an incredibly hard worker and models creativity and positivity in the classroom. She is truly invested in her work and often thinks outside the parameters of an assignment to create something authentic. Her presence and leadership is valued in the art room!

Foreign Language — Aiden Flores

Aiden Flores helps create a positive environment for teaching and learning Spanish. He has excellent attendance, arrives to class on time, and immediately gets to work. When he has questions, he speaks up. When he finishes his work, he offers assistance to peers. He offers explanations and examples, and he is a willing and patient partner for students who are struggling with material.

Theater Department — Hannah Joeckel

Hannah Joeckel is consistently a hard worker on stage and in class. In Stagecraft Hannah is willing to take on any task thrown her way. From power tools to paint brushes Hannah puts full effort into each job. Once given instruction, Hannah is able to work independently to see the project to completion. After the class finishes a set for each production Hannah promotes the show so students will support the Theatre Program…and see her work on stage.

Exceptional Student Education — Devin Gilmore

Devin Gilmore is a joy to have in class. He has worked hard this year to learn new skills. He has taken on new challenges and experiences with a positive attitude. He is always friendly when interacting with his teachers, classmates and others in the building. Great job Devin!

