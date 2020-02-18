Wilmington police report several arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Dayton male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic situation at 10:16 a.m. on Feb. 12 on South Mulberry Street. The report lists a 28-year-old Wilmington female as the victim.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old male for allegedly resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after responding to a dispute on Brownberry Drive at 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 14.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for allegedly resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after responding to the report of a drunk individual at the library on North South Street at 5:27 p.m. on Feb. 13.

• Police arrested a juvenile for alleged trespassing and disorderly conduct at the high school on Richardson Place at 12:18 p.m. on Feb. 12. Police were responding to a disorderly conduct report.

• At 7:26 a.m. on Feb. 15, police received a report of a breaking and entering taking place on North South Street. The report lists a saw and $1,400 worth of “other property type” as the stolen items.

• At 6:23 p.m. on Feb. 14, police responded to a Doan Street location for a report that a 44-year-old male struck a female subject, also 44. Police arrived and was met by the victim and a 62-year-old female. They advised the suspect hit the victim and that “people were in the apartment doing meth.” The suspect came out of the apartment and advised that the victim was trying to fight his girlfriend, age 47, so he pulled the victim off of her. The suspect denied ever hitting the victim in the face. Police asked him about drug use in the apartment and he denied any going on. The officer asked why the victim was over there and he said that she came over to “ask him to steal some beer for her and (a 46-year-old male) so they could sell it for some cash.” Police spoke with the victim and she advised that she doesn’t want any criminal charges filed and that she just wants the suspect to leave her alone. “I asked her about having (the suspect) steal beer for her and she denied this, saying that they have money for beer,” the report states. She also said that the suspect was the one “calling her all day.” The officer suggested that she not come over to the apartment since when she does, “turmoil follows her.” She left the area. The officer spoke with the apartment tenant and he denied anyone using drugs. The officer didn’t find any use of drugs on the premise.

• At 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, a 49-year-old female reported being assaulted while at a gas station on East Locust Street. No suspect or further details were listed in the report.

• At 2:51 p.m. on Feb. 10, police were advised of a menacing incident on North South Street. A 37-year-old female reported she was harassed by a 39-year-old Morrow female.

• At 3:04 p.m. on Feb. 14, police were advised of a female subject out in the parking lot at the 400 block of West Main Street “attempting to trade her Xanax for meth.” Police did not locate the subject.”I made the clinical staff aware of the situation,” the police said in the report.

• At 2:06 p.m. Feb. 10, police received a report of a subject asking the reportee “to buy drugs and a ride to Dayton.” A 38-year-old male was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

