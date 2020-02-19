Fayette Co. indicts for kidnapping, assault

WASHINGTON C.H. — A South Solon man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for the kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault of a local woman.

John A. Kingery, 41, is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $51,000 bond on two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felonious assault and third-degree felony abduction. He was arraigned on Feb. 4 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for trial on March 25.

The victim told Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives that on Jan. 1, Kingery struck her in the face on several occasions and choked her at the woman’s business in Washington C.H. According to reports, Kingery told the victim several times that he was going to kill her and that she wasn’t allowed to leave.

Eventually, Kingery allowed the victim to leave the business with him, according to reports, and the victim told authorities that she felt that Kingery would cause her harm if she didn’t leave with him. She also said that over the next 20 hours she was with him, she was fearful that Kingery would cause her harm if she tried to leave.

The next day on Jan. 2, Kingery and the victim allegedly traveled in a white sprinter van from Madison County into Fayette County. Three men who reportedly knew the victim located the van with Kingery driving and the victim in the passenger seat. These men used their vehicle to get Kingery to stop the van, at which time they attempted to get the victim out of the passenger side of the van.

According to reports, Kingery then pulled the woman back into the van and departed. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the van on US Route 35 near the one-mile post in Fayette County.

Both the victim and Kingery exited the vehicle, and Kingery was arrested and placed in a sheriff’s cruiser. According to reports, the victim had visible injuries to the face, neck and back of the head.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Kingery https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_MUGSHOTS_34812012.jpg Kingery