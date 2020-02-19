Primary candidates, issue forum set for Feb. 27

WILMINGTON — Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will host a primary candidates’ forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Wilmington Municipal Building Community Room. The public is invited to attend.

Candidates from two March primary races are slated to speak, including Daniel Kilgore and Joel Newby, contenders for the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District seat; and Jonathan McKay and Tanya Snarr, Republican candidates vying for Clinton County Recorder; the third Republican candidate for Recorder, Kelly Hopkins, cannot attend due to a previous commitment, according to Clinton County A.C.T.

Also on the agenda are Wilmington City Administrator Marian Miller and City Services Director Brian Shidaker, who will explain the permanent city income tax levy that appears on the March 17 ballot.

Shelby Hunt, a Republican challenging incumbent 15th District Congressman Steve Stivers, is unable to attend the forum due to a scheduling conflict. At the time of this writing, Rep. Stivers had not responded, according to A.C.T.

A.C.T., a local, women-led group, organized following the 2016 election, is focusing on voter education and participation during 2020. More information is available at www.actclintoncounty.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_primary-election-logo-March-2020-4.jpg