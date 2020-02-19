WC sets Black History Month lecture, reception

WILMINGTON — The History Program at Wilmington College invites you to celebrate Black History Month with us at the annual Larry and Lenna Mae Gara History lecture, sponsored by the Colonial Dames of America, on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse. All are welcome to attend.

There will be a 6:30 p.m. reception, co-hosted with the Wilmington College Religion and Philosophy program. Join us for refreshments and fellowship as we commemorate the life and work of Professor Emeritus Larry Gara who passed away in 2019.

At 7:30 p.m. a lecture, “Black Farmers, the Rural South, and the Age of Development” by Professor Alec Hickmott, Amherst College.

Hickmott is the author of “Black Land, Black Capital: Rural Development in the Shadows of the Sunbelt South, 1969-1976”, winner of the Jack Temple Kirby Prize in Southern Agricultural and Environmental History and ““Brothers, Come North”: The Rural South and the Political Imaginary of New Negro Radicalism, 1917-1923”, winner of the Charles Schmitt Prize in Intellectual History.

He has an M.Phil. from the University of Sussex and a Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. Today, he teaches at Amherst College, offering courses in African American History and Black Studies.

Hickmott https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Hickmott-1.jpg Hickmott