LOCAL BRIEFS

Students earn Miami degrees

Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises in December 2019 to local students including:

Kayla Burton of Blanchester, B.S. in Criminal Justice; Taylor Warren of Clarksville, B.A. in Biology; and Stephen Keiter of Wilmington, B.S. in Kinesiology & Health.

Port Wm.-Liberty report out

The 2019 annual financial report for the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District is now available for inspection by appointment at the Liberty Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-486-2217.

Dave Smith is 2020 Chairman of the Board, Richard King is Vice Chairman and Sherman Smith is the third board member. Elizabeth Hadley is Fiscal Officer and Ron Stryker is Fire Chief.

The Fire District Board will hold regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.

Locals earn Findlay honors

Local students on the fall 2019 semester dean’s list the University of Findlay with a grade point average of at least 3.5 include Lauren Blevins of Martinsville, StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville and Christopher Demler of Wilmington.

Morris on UWM dean’s list

Quinton Morris of Blanchester was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.