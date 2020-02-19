Local Oaks BPA students advance to state

Clinton-Massie students as well as students from Wilmington, East Clinton and Blanchester made a huge impact at the recent Business Professionals of America (BPA) regional competition. Four of the students will go on to compete at the state level.

Laurel Oaks BPA students competed in research presentations and testing in finance, marketing, technology, and management in January, and qualified for state competition in 26 categories.

The first five students in each category are awarded a certificate of excellence; the top three also win medals. Those who earn the highest scores in each category will also compete at the state BPA competition.

Moving on to state are CM students:

• Caroline Rhude — Fundamentals of Accounting

• Nate Baker — Banking and Finance

• Caiden Riggers — PC Servicing and Troubleshooting

• Jacob Conard — Advanced Spreadsheet Applications

The students are in the Financial Services program offered by Great Oaks Career Campuses at Clinton-Massie High School.

State qualifiers from Clinton County include:

• Christen Rice, Computer Service Technician and Networking student from Clinton-Massie, PC Servicing & Troubleshooting

• William Perez, Computer Service Technician and Networking, Wilmington, Computer Security & Troubleshooting

• Jillian Green, Digital Arts, Blanchester, Graphic Design Promotion

• Jordan Reitmire, Web Apps, East Clinton, Computer Security

The state qualifiers will move on to state competition in Columbus on March 12-13. Students who advance to the National Leadership Conference will be traveling to the Washington, D.C. area in May.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.

