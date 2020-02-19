Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 10, 2020 and Feb. 14, 2020:

• Wesley Greene, 30, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Greene must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Logan Huston, 20, of Martinsville, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Huston must write a letter of apology to the victims.

• Adam Conger, 36, of New Vienna, domestic violence, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Conger must have no contact with the victim. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

• Nathan Ritchie, 32, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (167 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Ritchie must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Wayne Sturgill, 30, of Sabina, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), fined $1,500, assessed $270 court costs. Sturgill must complete supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the arresting officers. Two additional resisting arrest charges, two drug paraphernalia charges, and a driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• Linwood Grace Jr., 23, of Wilmington, two counts of obstructing official business, marijuana possession, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $900, assessed $405 court costs. Additional charges of fleeing/eluding, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, a u-turn violation, and a stop sign violation were dismissed. Cash seized from Grace was ordered to be returned.

• Brandy Spurgeon, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 12, 2020 to Feb. 12, 2021, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Spurgeon must commit no further driving offenses for five years and complete non-reporting probation. Spurgeon is not allowed to drive any vehicle. Spurgeon may petition to modify the judgment. Additional charges of O.V.I.-suspension, a second driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Sue Nooks, 64, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 12, 2020 to Feb. 12, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Nooks must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges on Feb. 21. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Scott Shinkle, 46, of North End, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 24, 2019 to Nov. 24, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Shinkle must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, grant driving privileges on Feb. 12, vacate ALS, and destroy operator’s license. An additional O.V.I. charge, a driving under suspension-failing to reinstate offense were dismissed, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• David Rodner, 62, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 13, 2020 to Feb. 13, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Bodner must take part in supervised probation and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $700 of fine and grant driving privileges. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Terry Leathley, 45, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Leathley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250, of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I., no operator’s license, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Malik Rollins, 25, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Rollins must have no contact with the victim or associated locations.

• Jason Reeder, 42, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail. Reeder must pay $108.77 in restitution.

• Sherri Goble, 47, of Cincinnati, drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Goble must commit no further offenses for four years and must complete non-reporting probation.

