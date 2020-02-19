WPD reports: Domestic incident and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:37 a.m. on Feb. 11, police responded to a Vine Street residence on the report of a dispute. Police spoke with a 30-year-old female and her 12-year-old daughter. The mother showed “obvious signs of intoxication and advised that it was her birthday,” the report states. The victim said that her boyfriend, age 42, came over around 9 p.m. She said that he had been drinking too and was drunker than she was. The victim said that at some point she wanted the suspect to leave and they began arguing. The victim said that the suspect hit her on the right side of her face. Police didn’t see any signs of injury, according to the report, and the victim declined medical treatment. She advised that he did not live at the residence, although he does stay over sometimes. The officer asked her if she wanted to pursue any charges and she said no, she just wanted him to not come back. She advised this was the second time he has hit her in their two-year relationship, with the first time being when she hit him in the back of the head with a “ceramic piece” and he hit her back. She said that she was afraid that he may come back and asked if the police could stay there to make sure. The officer explained they couldn’t but would patrol the area throughout the night. The officer advised the victim to lock her doors and call if he returns. No further action was taken that night.

• At 3:59 p.m. on Feb. 12, police received a report of a tricycle theft on Community Drive. A 78-year-old female resident advised that she saw someone riding her black tricycle down Lowes Drive. She advised when she got back home and her bike was gone. The victim advised that she last saw the tricycle a couple of days ago. The bike is a Miami Sun with a basket, according to the report. A 27-year-old male, the victim’s grandson, was listed as the suspect. The victim advised, “he is into drugs.” She also advised that she wants anyone with the bike to be charged. Police were unable to locate the bike at the incident scene.

• At 1:24 p.m. on Feb. 14, a 58-year-old male reported items stolen from his trailer while it was at Owens Avenue. The report lists a chainsaw and a regular saw as the stolen items.

• At 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 10, a subject reported their purse/handbag was stolen a week prior to the report. The report lists no further details.

• At 9:54 a.m. on Feb. 14, police received a report of a vehicle striking a fire hydrant at the corner of Hale and Locust Street. Police located the hydrant laying on its side, the vehicle had already left at that point.

• At 2:59 p.m. on Feb. 14, a 47-year-old female reported a theft taking place at a business on Grant Street. The report did not list any stolen items or any further details.

