Subdivision proposed for Todds Fork Road in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Though early in the process, a 49-lot residential subdivision is being proposed for Todds Fork Road west of Wilmington.

In its proposal, G + L Development has indicated the housing lots would be a minimum of 2.4 acres each. The 196-acres site in Adams Township is within the Clinton-Massie school district.

Todds Fork Road borders Todds Fork Creek, which is part of the Little Miami River watershed. The residential subdivision would be called Todds Fork Estates.

Local attorney William “Bill” Peelle spoke on behalf of the developers Tuesday at a meeting of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) whose members Tuesday approved the preliminary road design for the site’s roadway frontage. The co-developers are Grant Webb and Larry Roberts II.

The developers previously received contingent preliminary plan approval with contingencies. The construction plan phase is the next step in the subdivision process, and at a future RPC meeting that addresses the construction plan, the full layout of the proposed development can be seen.

At Tuesday’s session, there was opposition voiced by three people. They held a common concern whether a narrow Todds Fork Road can safely support the additional vehicle traffic that would accompany new family homes.

In that connection, opponents think there should be a traffic impact study conducted. They brought up that Clinton County Subdivision Regulations require a traffic study for all developments containing 50 or more lots.

Further, they said that prior to an October 2019 RPC meeting, the subdivision applicant “just prior to the meeting, had revised the preliminary plat to have 49 lots instead of 50 because a smaller lot was combined with another lot …,” according to the minutes for the RPC meeting last October.

During the meeting Tuesday night, Clinton County RPC Executive Director Taylor Stuckert said he relies on the county engineer’s office to guide the RPC on engineering decisions. He added if the engineer’s office doesn’t advise that a traffic impact study is necessary or warranted, then he doesn’t feel comfortable requiring one when by law it is not required.

But, he said, he will certainly bring up the issue with the engineer’s office.

Stuckert responded to an audience member’s comment that a residential development at the Todds Fork Road location is contrary to the RPC’s land-use vision contained in the 2009 Regional Gateway Plan.

The Gateway Plan, said Stuckert, doesn’t say there should be no new subdivisions occurring, but that the focus for new subdivisions should be in areas where there is existing development. Stuckert added that a real estate map shows there already are lot splits in the area.

The RPC executive director also said the RPC planning body, of all the boards in the county, is concerned about responsible growth and development.

After the construction plan phase, the last step in the RPC subdivision process is when the developer seeks final plat approval.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

