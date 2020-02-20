Throwback Thursday: The Moore house

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 20, 1952:

Locally

• ‘Reserve Training Unit May Leave CCAFB’

“The Air Force will establish a reserve training center at Greater Cincinnati Airport in Boone County, Ky., and the center will take the place of the one now operating at Clinton County Air Force Base near Wilmington, according to an Associated Press dispatch from Washington, D.C.

“Rep. Clarence J. Brown of Blanchester informed the News Journal late Tuesday afternoon of the announcement by the Air Force and charged that the government is ‘playing politics’ and wasting $2 million of the taxpayers’ money” — the amount appropriated by Congress to build facilities at the Kentucky airport.

• ‘Schools Closed At Kingman And Wayne Twp.’

“The epidemic of flu and colds in Clinton County caused two county schools to be closed Wednesday, but the remainder of the Clinton County Basketball Tournament will be played as scheduled, Carl H. Shanks Sr., superintendent of county schools, said Wednesday.”

Besides Kingman and Wayne Twp., “several other schools have as many as 20 percent of the pupils absent because of illness, Supt. Shanks said. Supt. James M. McDonald reported Wednesday that 335 pupils were absent from city schools, which he said was fewer than were absent Tuesday.”

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre in Wilmington were Tyrone Power in “Jesse James” and Henry Fonda in “The Return of Frank James.” At the Murphy Theatre was “Bride of the Gorilla” with Barbara Payton, Lon Chaney and Raymond Burr.

• At Donahue’s Super E Store Dollar Day Savings week, for $1 you could get batches of: 3 pounds of red perch; 7 cans of kidney beans or pork and beans; 10 cans of baby food; and 6 pounds of lard.

• “Mrs. Ruth Haynes welcomed members of the Progress Club to her attractive new home” and guests including Mrs. Maynard Davids and daughter Susannah, Mrs. H.H. Magee and Mrs. Hugh Baugh with club members Mrs. Zene Hadley, Mrs. D.C. Austin and Miss Elsie McCoy.

• The mid-February meeting of the Six and Twenty Club was held at the General Denver with Mrs. W.B. Rogers as hostess and leader.

• The Yani Club meeting was hosted by Mrs. B.M. Hiatt “at her hospitable home on North Wood Street” and program leader was Mrs. J.E.H. Waring.

• The American Legion Auxiliary of the Wilmington Veterans Post met with 20 present including Mrs. Jack Wallace, Mrs. J. Henry Nowold, Misses Eva, Mary and Margaret Riehl, Mrs. Lawrence Richl and daughter, Mrs. William R. Ryan, Mrs. L.O. Page, Mrs. Lloyd C. Colvin, Mrs. Roger Hawk, Mrs. Edward Guttman, Mrs. Bernice Doyle, Mrs. Harold Pobst Sr., Mrs,. George Collins, Mrs. Will Lambcke, Mrs. Howard Sewell, and Miss Mary Gleason.

• Wilmington’s junior high basketball team downed Greenfield 33-25 led by Phil Haidet’s 11 points.

This photo was taken in spring 1938 at the residence of J.M. and Anna Moore at the corner of Main and Mulberry streets in Wilmington. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_6798.jpg This photo was taken in spring 1938 at the residence of J.M. and Anna Moore at the corner of Main and Mulberry streets in Wilmington. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society