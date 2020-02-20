CCF sets free grant account/application training for locals regarding Legacy Fund

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation will host a free grant account/grant application training for local citizens, nonprofits and charitable organizations at the Wilmington Public Library community room on Wednesday, Feb. 26 will focus on scintillating grant writing and project budget narratives.

Two sessions with the same information are from 3-4:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

The Legacy Fund will have a two-phase process: a letter of intent phase and a grant application phase. Potential grantees must apply for the first phase to be considered in the second phase. The deadline on the first step is Friday March 6 at midnight.

All applicant organizations will set up an account in the Clinton County Foundation’s online grant portal. The Legacy fund’s first grant cycle began on February 14, 2020. LEGACY Fund committee members will review the first phase letter of intent applications and approve those that they want to review a full grant application. Final second phase grant applications deadline is April 17, 2020.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, training will focus on grant writing skills and developing a realistic project budget. Both sessions that day will walk through specific grant questions and focus on organizations’ questions about the grant application process.

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops/computers so that they can practice the processes for a successful grant application.

The Legacy Fund was established from some of the sale proceeds of the Clinton Memorial Hospital. In March of 2019, the Board of Commission transitioned funding into the Clinton County Foundation to build an investment that would provide charitable grants.

The commissioners’ intention is to provide Clinton County governmental agencies, educational institutions, charitable 501 (c) 3 organizations with grant funds for vital and transformational projects in our community.

All sessions are free and open to the public—registration is requested by emailing Jan Blohm, Clinton County Foundation, blohmj74@gmail.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_CCF-logo.jpg