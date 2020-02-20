WHS forecast for March: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’; tickets available now

WILMINGTON — Tickets for Wilmington High School’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” are now available.

Performance dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday — March 12, 13, 14 — at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Adapted from what has been called “the greatest movie musical of all-time”, “Singin’ in the Rain” features “hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards.”

The play “has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in ‘talking pictures’ without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.”

All seats are $10. To reserve and purchase your tickets please visit www.wilmingtonhs.booktix.com.

For more information on Theatre at WHS, visit www.theatreatwhs.weebly.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Singin-in-the-Rain-FINAL.jpg