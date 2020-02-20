Wilmington High School Academic Quiz Team wraps up winning season

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Academic Quiz Team (AQT) recently finished a winning season.

AQT is a team sport that allows students to test their mental agility, reflexes, and fortitude while competing against teams from around the conference and across the country.

Working in teams of four, participants work together through six rounds of quick recall in order to win. WHS has a team of eight seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen. This was the first winning season for the WHS squad since their Coach, WHS teacher Dillon Oney, took over in 2015.

Following the conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, two of their seniors, Mason Klamroth and Gehrig Huber, will compete at a national individual players tournament in Chicago.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Wilmington City Schools Foundation, both will be able to compete at no cost to them.

From left are: back row, Gehrig Huber (with little bother Aaron), Wyatt Goff, Alyssa Storer, Marcus Schuster, Alex Zugg, Nick Roush, and Trevor Alexander; and, front row, Rory Housh, Ella Ziegler, Chloe Crumbley, Tanner Vance, Jenna Allemang, and Siobhan O’Boyle. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_AQT-2019-20.jpg From left are: back row, Gehrig Huber (with little bother Aaron), Wyatt Goff, Alyssa Storer, Marcus Schuster, Alex Zugg, Nick Roush, and Trevor Alexander; and, front row, Rory Housh, Ella Ziegler, Chloe Crumbley, Tanner Vance, Jenna Allemang, and Siobhan O’Boyle. Courtesy photo