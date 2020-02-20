No horsin’ around as Blan FFA Alumni prepares to host donkey basketball

BLANCHESTER — The donkeys are returning — come out and enjoy the hilarious entertainment as the Blanchester FFA Alumni holds a donkey basketball game Tuesday night, March 3 in the Blanchester Middle School gym.

Game tip-off is at 7 p.m. as Blanchester High School students will compete against each other in a basketball game, but with a twist — they ‘ll each be riding a stubborn donkey.

There will be concessions including some amazing homemade food to go along with the entertainment.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. to eat a yummy chicken noodle and mashed potato dinner. Admission is $6 if purchased beforehand, and $8 at the door.

Children 12 & under get a free donkey ride, and children 6 & under get in free.

For tickets, please contact the Blanchester FFA or see your local BDK, First National Bank, Peoples Bank, or Blanchester School District offices.

We thank you for your support of the Blanchester FFA Alumni!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_6887.jpg