CCSO: Traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Wilmington male for alleged O.V.I., drug paraphernalia, drug possession, and criminal mischief after a traffic stop for a turn signal failure around Grant and Douglas Streets in Wilmington at 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 13. According to the report, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle, the suspect gave a false name, acted disorderly, and “urinated in the patrol vehicle purposely.” The specific narcotics weren’t listed but the report indicates a black bag, a purple bag, and a “raw rolling paper container” were the paraphernalia items seized.

• At 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 15, deputies were dispatched to a Canada Road residence in Lynchburg, Clark Township on a theft report. A 68-year-old male resident reported a tire was stolen off his vehicle. According to the report, a Dextero tire was stolen between the report date and Feb. 12. Deputies seized a floor jack and a flashlight pen as evidence.

• At 2:25 p.m. on Feb. 13, while on patrol around Lynchburg Road in Midland, Jefferson Township, deputies located a gray Ford Taurus that was reported stolen. The vehicle belonged to a 39-year-old Lebanon male. The report indicates two subjects are suspects in the case.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574