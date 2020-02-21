Trial date set for 3 members of Sugartree St. family

WILMINGTON — A trial date has been set for members of a local family.

A May 8 jury trial in Clinton County Municipal Court was set Thursday for Marsha D. Greene, 40; Lisa Greene, 20; and Kyle T. Siau, 21, all of Wilmington,

The three were each charged with two counts of alleged child endangerment after police responded to a welfare check at their Sugartree Street residence around Christmas 2019. All three have pleaded not guilty.

According to the Wilmington Police Department report, authorities found the residence “was completely covered in filth, dirty clothes, trash/debris, and animal feces.” They also noted how cold it was inside — 45 degrees Fahrenheit — and there were several small electric heaters being used.

Two infants belonging to Lisa Greene and Siau — ages 1 and 3 —were located inside wearing only diapers and shivering, according to police.

“Words cannot describe the condition of this residence, nor the conditions of how these juveniles lived,” WPD Det. Scott Baker said in his report.

Authorities seized the two infants, and two teenage juveniles — Marsha Greene’s children — were removed from the residence. The two infants were placed in the custody of the state and the two teenagers were taken to another relative’s house.

Lisa Greene and Siau also face one count of animal cruelty. According to the police reports, two dogs were in the residence and had consumed human feces from a clogged toilet. These charges were filed in early January.

The three have a status hearing set for April 16.

