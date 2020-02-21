East Clinton sets kindergarten registration

Children turning 5 on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year at East Clinton Local Schools.

All incoming kindergarten students in East Clinton Local Schools are required to complete a Gesell screening assessment, which will take place during the registration process. Please call New Vienna Elementary or Sabina Elementary to schedule an appointment for this assessment. Dates, times, and phone numbers are listed below.

Required documents to bring with you to your appointment are; an official birth certificate; shot records; Social Security card; proof of residency (current utility bill, rental or lease agreement); parent’s driver’s license (please note; driver’s license can not be used as proof of residency); and any applicable custody papers to complete the registration process.

East Clinton now has online registration that will need to be completed before the day of your child’s Gesell Assessment.

You may start the online registration process by going to https://eastclinton-oh.finalforms.com . Please make sure that you are enrolling your child in the 2020-2021 School Year. Please call the school offices if you have further questions.

New Vienna Elementary

937-987-2448

March 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Kindergarten Registration/Gesell Assessment

March 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Kindergarten Registration/Gesell Assessment

Sabina Elementary

937-584-5421

March 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Kindergarten Registration/Gesell Assessment

March 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Kindergarten Registration/Gesell Assessment

If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-584-2461 or email angela.luttrell@eastclinton.org.

Enrollment information can also be located on the district’s website at www.eastclinton.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_EC-Letter-3.jpg