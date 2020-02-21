Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 5. Critical: Verification that employees have been informed of illness reporting requirements unavailable. Carton of raw shell eggs on top shelf. Person in Charge corrected. Sliced turkey 46°F; queso 46°F (walk-in cooler). PIC discarded turkey. Adjusted thermostat on equipment. Barbecue sauce used for chicken wings not discarded or maintained 41°F or lower after use with chicken. Sliced turkey, chicken breast, hot dogs, etc. not marked with date. PIC stated date mark will be added by manager. Corrected. Label components missing on ice cream cakes (ingredients, allergens, etc.). PIC stated will order labels.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Brownies and cookies in reach-in freezer were not covered in storage. Bottles of Tylenol, etc. stored above condiment packets at drive-thru. Ice bucket was stored on floor. Lid on freezer next to fryer was broken. Shelving in walk-in cooler had residue accumulations. Splatter accumulations on ceiling above food prep cooler (next to vent hood). Light above bag in box soda rack is nonworking.

Follow-up: March 4.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 4. Critical: Tomato slices 50°F (above rim of pan 3 inches). Person in Charge lowered level of product in pans at sandwich prep cold holding. Corrected. Onion tanglers held by time not marked with a discard time. PIC marked time on pan. Corrected. Sanitizer containers were missing name label. PIC corrected.

Thermometer unavailable in walk-in cooler. Buckets of Frosty mix stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Light nonworking in Masterbuilt freezer. Floor tiles damaged/floor grout missing between tiles near fryers. Light bulbs (3) nonworking in fixtures above 3-sink and soda bib rack. Grease/food debris accumulated under 3-sink and drain.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 North, Wilmington, Feb. 5. Container of brown sugar missing name label. Person in Charge corrected. Managers handling food were not wearing hair restraints. Tubing on creamer machine was not at an angle. PIC corrected. Shelving in walk-in cooler has rust accumulations. Sticker residues on containers from previous markings. PIC corrected.

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 3. Critical: Log sheet with date markings for deli meat/cheeses was not up-to-date (or the meat/cheeses were not discarded per the log sheet). Reduced oxygen packaged smoked mozzarella cheese sticks for retail sale did not have proper label.

Food handler was not wearing a beard net to restrain facial hair. Sprayer at 3-sink was hanging below flood level rim of the compartment of the sink. Adjust spring to create gap above the sink.

• Laney Cakes Bakery, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 31. Thermometer unavailable in hot holding display case. Handles of scoops in product (chocolate chips, etc.) in storage container. Dust accumulated on vent hood panels above cooking equipment. Ceiling light fixture nonworking above stainless steel work table.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington, Feb. 3. Follow-up #1. 3-sink water temperature is 100°F (must be 110°F or above). Person in Charge contacted maintenance for adjustment. Thanks for cooperation.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 4. Items (ingredients) in sushi case are not dated. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days.

• Eagles Lodge #2222, 113 Wright St., Blanchester, Feb. 4. No one at this facility has manager certification in food safety.

Follow-up: Approx. March 4.

• Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, Wilmington, Feb. 5. No one at this facility has manager certification.

