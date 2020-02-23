3 killed in I-75 Dayton-area crash involving semi, car

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Ohio interstate claimed the lives of three people, including a 6-year-old child, and injured two other people.

Moraine police said the crash between the semi and a passenger vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Chris Selby told reporters that the initial investigation indicates that the northbound tractor-trailer traveled into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the other vehicle.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victims as 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year-old Brayden Jennings, all Middletown residents who were in the passenger vehicle.

Another passenger in the vehicle was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the semi driver was also taken to a hospital; their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Moraine police are investigating the crash.