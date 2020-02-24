Wilmington College’s Collegiate 4-H Club holding 22nd Annual Showmanship Contest

WILMINGTON — The Collegiate 4-H Club at Wilmington College is sponsoring its 22nd annual Little International Showmanship Contest April 4 at WC’s Equine Center, 1535 Fife Ave. in Wilmington.

The competition, designed to improve participants’ showmanship skills, is open to the following age classifications based upon contestants’ age as of Jan. 1, 2020: Beginner (ages 9 and 10); Junior (11 and 12); Intermediate (13 through 16); and Senior, 17 through 21).

As many as four species of livestock can be chosen to show, including beef cattle, equine, goats and sheep, with all animals and show equipment provided at the event. Registration the day of the show will run from 7 to 8 a.m.

Show management reserves the right to close any class or specie division upon reaching a determined maximum number of participants. Showmanship demonstrations involving each specie will be held from 8 to 9 a.m., followed immediately with the start of the show.

Ribbons will be awarded to the top three contestants in each competition with banners presented to overall and runner-up winners. The cost to those registering the day of the show is $8 per class or $35 for all classes, while pre-registration cost is $5 per class or $20 for all classes.

Pre-registration is available by completing forms available on the Collegiate 4-H Club’s web page at www.wilmington.edu/4H. More information is available by contacting Sawyer Starrett at sawyer.d.starrett@wilmington.edu.

