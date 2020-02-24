Wilmington schools students to sell savings cards

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Schools Foundation is excited to announce that the three elementary schools and middle school students will once again be selling Savings Pass Cards from Feb. 27 through March 12.

Find your favorite student and help support the foundation, as well as the local businesses. Students have the ability to earn prizes like a limo ride to Dairy Queen.

This year 25 businesses are offering great one-time deals and unlimited deals. If you see something you really like, buy several cards! Each card cost only $10, and every card sold earns the WSF $5.

“Besides the Employee Gift Campaign, this is our big fundraiser for the year,” said Chastity Flanigan, Executive Director of WSF.

Money raised from this campaign goes back to the student and staff through Foundation Grants for classroom resources, field trips, student enrichment, and many other things.

“I would like to thank the community for their support for the students and the WSF,” said Flanigan

