Wilmington sets kindergarten registration

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools kindergarten registration information packets will be available beginning March 2 for students who will be attending kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.

Any child who is 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30 is eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. If a parent or guardian is unsure whether or not to send the child to kindergarten, the District asks that the child be registered anyway to help predict enrollment.

Enrollment packets can be picked up at: the WCS Board of Education, 341 S. Nelson Ave.; the District’s Central Registration Office, 275 Thorne Ave.; or any of the school buildings.

Directions to begin the registration process via Final Forms, an online platform, are included in the enrollment packet.

After the online registration is complete, parents/guardians will finalize the process by contacting Janene Dunn in the WCS Central Registration Office. The office is in the Rodger O. Borror Middle School at 275 Thorne Ave.

Please call 937-382-7410 to schedule an appointment, Monday through Friday. In addition, special evening hours are available 4-6 p.m. on April 16 and May 12. During this appointment, Mrs. Dunn will ensure you have the appropriate documents.

The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate or passport; Social Security card or copy of 2019 Federal Income Tax return showing child’s Social Security number; custody papers (if applicable); proof of residency (current utility bill, rental agreement, or mortgage closing document; Note: Driver’s license is not an acceptable proof of residency); parent Social Security; and parent driver’s license.

In addition, immunization records are also required. Immunizations do not have to be completed at the time of registration, but must be completed prior to the first day of school. At the time of registration, bring a record of immunizations received up to that date. When all required immunizations are given, a record showing the completed immunizations should be provided to the office at Holmes Elementary.

The required immunizations are: five doses DPT/DTaP; four doses Polio; two doses MMR; three doses Hepatitis B; and two doses Varicella (chickenpox) or statement from parent or physician indicating date of disease.

Parents are required to attend the kindergarten orientation — each begins at 6 p.m. at Holmes Elementary. Parents with students whose last names begin with A-L should attend May 5. Parents with students whose last names begin with M-Z should attend May 14.

Registering kindergarten children early is vital to planning for the 2020-2021 school year. Please turn in your completed registration packet by May 1.

If you have questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-382-7410 or e-mail janene.dunn@wilmington.k12.oh.us.

Enrollment information can also be accessed through the district’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten .

For parents of students who turn 5 before Sept. 30