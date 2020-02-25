Laurel Oaks students advance to state healthcare competition

WILMINGTON —Eight Laurel Oaks students are headed to the state HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional events.

The competitive events were either individual or team activities; they typically included a 50-100 question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their healthcare knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Laurel Oaks students who qualified for state competition are:

• Shondra McGuigan, Health Technology, Wilmington, 1st place in Nurse Assisting

• Adrian Williams, Health Technology, Wilmington, 1st place in Personal Care

• Rhianna Madden, Health Technology, Wilmington, 2nd place in Home Health Aide

• Bristol Cantwell, Dental Assisting, Wilmington, 2nd place in Dental Terminology

• Alexia Garen, Health Technology, East Clinton, 2nd place in Nurse Assisting

• MacKenzie Kay, Health Technology, McClain High School, 1st place in Medical Spelling

• Dustin Bainter, Health Technology, Washington High School, 1st place in Life Support Skills

• Haley Unger, Dental Assisting, Hillsboro, 3rd place in Dental Science

Great Oaks offers over 30 career programs for high school students, including healthcare programs in Dental Assisting, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Secondary Practical Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals is a national student organization dedicated to healthcare education.

