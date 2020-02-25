Wilmington native assumes command of US Navy submarine

SILVERDALE, Wash. (NNS) — The crew of the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Louisville (SSN 724) held a change of command ceremony at the Puget Sound Navy Museum in Bremerton, Washington on Feb. 21.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Chris Brown of Wilmington relieved Cmdr. Robert Rose, from Garland, Utah, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Louisville’s commanding officer.

Capt. Richard Massie, Commodore, Submarine Squadron 19, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

As his first official act as commodore, Massie boarded USS Louisville for a transit through the Puget Sound’s narrow Rich Passage with Rose. Massie said any concerns he might have about his first embarkation with a subordinate unit were quickly allayed.

“Upon reaching the bridge of the Louisville with the harbor pilot, I could already tell that Rob’s team totally had this,” said Massie. “Their obviously thorough preparation and calm demeanor inspired confidence and foretold the fact that my presence there on the bridge would be a mere formality.”

Rose assumed command of the Louisville Oct. 20, 2017. He was directly responsible for executing a deployment in the central command theater of operations and led his crew to maintain a necessary presence in extremely difficult shallow water and high contact submarine operating areas, while sustaining an exceptionally high operational tempo.

“To the crew of the Louisville, we accomplished a lot,” said Rose. “In the last few years we spent almost 400 days underway. Hey sluggers, I’m proud of your accomplishments. Your track record of qualification and supervisory qualifications is unheard of. Continue to learn. Continue to grow. Earn your dolphins every day. Take care of the ship. Take care of each other.”

Cmdr. Chris Brown comes to the Louisville from Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, where he served as Deputy Commander for Strategic Readiness.

“To the best of the breed, it is my extreme honor to be your captain, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Brown.

the Louisville was commissioned at Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut, Nov. 8, 1986. It is the 35th nuclear powered fast-attack submarine of the Los Angeles class design and one of the most advanced attack submarines in the world.

Louisville’s mission is to seek out and destroy enemy ships and submarines, and to protect U.S. naval interests. During Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Louisville made naval history by firing the first submarine launched Tomahawk cruise missile in combat.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez is Commander, Submarine Group 9 Public Affairs.

Cmdr. Chris Brown https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_sailor_j.jpg Cmdr. Chris Brown Courtesy photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_assuming-command.jpg Courtesy photo

Cmdr. Brown leads USS Louisville fast-attack submarine