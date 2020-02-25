Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 5:19 a.m. on Feb. 21 when responding to a suspicious person report at the 900 block of Fife Avenue. According to the report, the suspect had arrived at the location and requested entry. When the suspect wasn’t let in, they began making threats, which frightened residents, according to the report.

• At 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 22, police received a report of a theft occurring at a Baird Place residence. A 28-year-old male was listed as the victim and a 29-year-old male was listed as the suspect in the report. No items were listed as stolen but the report lists the primary incident type as a civil matter.

• At 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 23, a 64-year-old male reported someone stole a center cap from his 2005 Chevy Silverado while it was a Rombach Avenue business.

• At 3:06 p.m. on Feb. 23, police received a report of a vehicle being damaged on North Wood Street. The report indicates the vehicle was damaged by “bricks and firewood being thrown at it.”

• At 11:16 p.m. on Feb. 21, police received a report of a shoplifting at a Progress Way store. According to the report, $260.90 worth of items were stolen including a 32-inch TV, an electric drone, a Bluetooth speaker, boots, firewood, and multiple food items.

• At 1:06 a.m. on Feb. 21, during a probable cause search of a vehicle on Michigan Avenue, officers found “shrooms” in a vehicle belonging to a 29-year-old Springfield female. No further causes were listed.

• At 2:29 a.m. on Feb. 22, police received a theft report from a 34-year-old male. According to the report, around $800 worth of items were taken from a North Mulberry Street residence. The items included a chainsaw, a nail gun, and various other tools.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for alleged domestic violence following an altercation with a 45-year-old male relative on Jodie Lane at 1:36 a.m. on Feb. 20.

• Police charged a 44-year-old male in relation to an alleged shoplifting report at a Progress Way business at 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 19. The report listed an 18-pack and a six-pack as the stolen items.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

