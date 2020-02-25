CLARIFICATION

In a Feb. 7 article about a meeting on local homelessness, an attendee is quoted that the renovation plan for a project in Wilmington indicates some residential units will be dedicated to people who have experienced homelessness. Although there is a proposal that includes 11 units of supportive housing for residents transitioning from homelessness, it is part of a project that is not funded yet, according to a spokeswoman affiliated with the project.

The project, called Prairie Gardens, is a proposed development that will include supportive housing for those who have been recently homeless.

Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS) will build Prairie Gardens if the tax credits are awarded to the project, said ERS Director of Communications Kristin Davenport.

ERS will hear in May about this funding, she added.