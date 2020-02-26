Blanchester PD: 2 fugitives in unrelated crimes arrested in 1 day

BLANCHESTER — Two fugitives from justice in two counties were arrested in one day by Blanchester police.

Early Tuesday, the police department received a tip that a fugitive from Hamilton County would be in Blanchester later in the morning, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said officers verified that Christopher Works, 32, of Hamilton, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant held by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Information available with the warrant indicated Works has a lengthy criminal record, would flee from officers, and could be violent,” stated Reinbolt.

“Based on the tip, later that morning officers conducted surveillance of two locations in Blanchester. Shortly after 11 a.m. Ptl. Micah Day spotted Works at the McDonald’s restaurant at 201 W. Main St., where he was placed under arrest without incident,” said Reinbolt.

Works was transported to the Clinton County Jail to await extradition to Hamilton County.

Also early Tuesday, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office phoned the police department asking for assistance in apprehending a felony fugitive wanted by their department.

“According to the Clermont County Sheriff, Barbara Bouchez, 66, of 129 Bourbon St., Blanchester, was wanted for failing to abide by the terms of her probation on four felony cases, which included charges of theft, misuse of credit cards and forgery,” said Reinbolt. “Blanchester police officers went to the Bourbon Street residence during the late morning yesterday, but were told that Bouchez was in Illinois.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers returned to the home Tuesday evening, where she found Bouchez hiding in a bedroom.”

Bouchez was placed under arrest and turned over to a Clermont County deputy.

