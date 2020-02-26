George Clinton Chapter, DAR honors locals

The George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored local recipients of the American History Teacher Award and the DAR Community Service Award were honored.

Jennifer K. Woodland was awarded the DAR Community Service Award for her almost 20 years of service to Clinton County veterans.

Jen shared that the tragedy of September 11th, 2001 is what gave her a passion and drive to support not just our active duty military, but also our veterans. While Woodland owned and operated the beloved First Choice Video, she would send numerous movies overseas to our troops post-9/11.

Her more recent activities include working to get veterans in our area on Honor Flights, and she is still a driving force for the veterans’ banners around Wilmington.

Thank you, Jennifer Woodland, for your service to our beautiful community.

Nancy Reeves, an eighth-grade teacher at East Clinton Middle School, was recognized for her exemplary American History instruction to the students of East Clinton Middle School.

Nancy has been an instructor in the East Clinton District for 28 years. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a B. S. in Elementary Education and earned her Master’s Degree from Marymount College.

Throughout her years of teaching, she has utilized interesting and immersive methods to help her students gain a real understanding of America’s past and its impact on the world today.

Many groups have honored Nancy Reeves for her exemplary teaching of American History, and George Clinton Chapter is honored to be the latest to honor her.

Clinton County is much richer for the work of these two honorees and George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR is proud to recognize their efforts. To both honorees your service is appreciated.

In other business, Regent Frances Sharp introduced the DAR Book Club and two books that have been selected for this year’s reading: “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America” by Catherine Kerrison; and “Rush: Revolution, Madness, and Benjamin Rush, the Visionary Doctor Who Became a Founding Father” by Stephen Fried.

Discussion groups will be set up at a later date. Members are encourage to read one or both of the selections.

Shown are: Judy Sargent, George Clinton Chapter Chair of Community Service Award; American History Teacher Nancy Reeves; Community Service Award winner Jennifer Woodland; Regent Frances Sharp; and George Clinton Chapter member Karin Kratzer.