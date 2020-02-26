CM D.A.R.E. graduates 125 strong

Clinton-Massie Elementary School students — 125 in all — completed the 10-week D.A.R.E. course with Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Wood.

They were given several scenarios during the year requiring them to solve issues using the D.A.R.E. Decision-Making Model, which includes:

Define the problem – “What is the challenge opportunity?”

Assess the problem – “What are their choices?”

Respond to the problem – “What action did you take?”

Evaluate – “Why did you think you made a good decision?”

Some topics taught were ways to deal with stress, peer pressure, risk and consequences, basics of communication and health effects of drugs.

The first-place winners of the essay contest — with each receiving a new bicycle — are Grace Adams and Austin Hurley.

Second-place winners who received Daren the Lion figures are Mackenzie Seitz and Jackson Strouth.

Thank you to: Walmart for donating the bikes; Domino’s for giving a free pizza party — 53 pizzas — for students and parents after the graduation, and they also gave each graduate a free certificate for a medium 3-topping pizza; Kroger for donating 24 cases of pop for the pizza party; and the Clinton County Antique Power Club and the Clinton-Massie PTO for their continued support of the D.A.R.E. program.

Essay contest second-place winners of Daren the Lion are Jackson Strouth and Mackenzie Seitz. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DARE-3.jpg Essay contest second-place winners of Daren the Lion are Jackson Strouth and Mackenzie Seitz. Courtesy photos Essay contest first-place bicycle winners are Austin Hurley and Grace Adams. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DARE-1.jpg Essay contest first-place bicycle winners are Austin Hurley and Grace Adams. Courtesy photos One-hundred twenty-five CMES students graduated from the D.A.R.E. program. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DARE-2.jpg One-hundred twenty-five CMES students graduated from the D.A.R.E. program. Courtesy photos