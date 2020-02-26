Wilmington church holds pancake supper fundraiser

A pancake supper was held at the Faith Lutheran Church in Wilmington for a Fat Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday) fundraiser. Church volunteers prepared varieties of pancakes, along with sausage links, scrambled eggs, and cups of cut-up fruit. Donations go toward the International Health Partners’ Children’s Hospital in Tanzania, Africa where church members went in 2018 to paint, clean and so forth. From left in the kitchen are Robert Ruppert-James, Delaney Roberts and Larry Roberts II.

