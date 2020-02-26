Municipal court reports: Jail for domestic violence; impaired drivers sentenced

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 18, 2020 and Feb. 21, 2020:

• Zane Smith, 33, of Richwood, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Smith must have no contact with the victim.

• David Straight Jr., 32, of Sabina, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Straight must have no contact with the victim. After Straight is released from jail, he may ask the Sabina Police Department to accompany him to retrieve his belongings from the victim’s home.

• Bonnietta Olmsted, 45, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, find $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Olmsted must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $441.54 in restitution. A no operator’s license was dismissed.

• David Denney, 29, of Sabina, unauthorized use of property, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. The “unauthorized use” offense was amended from a use of a motor vehicle charge. Denny must take part in supervised probation. A dangerous drugs charge was dismissed.

• Brett Sleppy, 23, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended form Feb. 19, 2020 to Feb. 19, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Sleppy must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, grant driving privileges effective Feb. 19, and destroy operator’s license forthwith. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Stevens, 44, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Stevens must complete 40 hours of community service, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete two years of non-reporting probation. A no tail lights charge was dismissed.

• Robert Roth, 42, of Xenia, drug possession, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 20, 2020 to Feb. 20, 2021, fined $650, assessed $270 court costs. The “physical control” charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. An “open container” charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Daeshawn Jackson, 23, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jackson must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Quigley, 19, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Quigley must a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. An additional O.V.I. related charge was dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574