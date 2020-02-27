Throwback Thursday: Doc’s in New Vienna

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 27, 1961:

National headlines

• ‘Ike Chills Claim By GOP Senator’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower Sunday night disavowed as inaccurate and regrettable a fellow Republican’s statement that Eisenhower is critical of the direction President Kennedy’s administration is taking.”

After recently speaking with Eisenhower, Sen. Karl Mundt (R-SD), said of Ike, “‘He is critical of the tendencies thus far evidenced by the JFK administration — too much left of center; too partisan; too slanted toward programs supported by union bosses’.”

Eisenhower retorted , “Sen. Mundt’s statement as reported to me Sunday evening does not accurately describe either my views on public affairs or my personal plans, and I very much regret its issuance. The senator evidently intended to repeat in detail our private and purely social conversation, but his recollection of the many subjects mentioned and his interpretations differ markedly from my own.’”

Locally

• ‘Heart Drive Nets $978 In City’

“In Wilmington alone $978.31 was collected in the Heart Fund Drive Sunday afternoon, Paul Rulon and Robert Feike, co-chairmen, announced today. From 1-5 p.m. Rainbow Girls went door-to-door asking for donations to fight the No. 1 killer of man and leaving cards giving important advice on heart disease and its prevention. Everyone reported then to the First National Bank where the co-chairmen were assisted by Mrs. Maynard Borton, Mrs. Don Griffith and Frank West of Blanchester checking off lists and in the general work incurred. Mrs. Burdette Bennett and Mrs. William Irvin served refreshments, including heart-shaped cookies, of course…”

• “Mrs. Henry Bezona and Mrs. C.W. Mires were joint hostesses to the Junior Mothers Club Thursday evening for a guest meeting at the former’s residence.” Also present were guests Mrs. Jordan Haines, Miss Margurite Gumley, Mrs. Clarence Sheeter, Mrs. Myron Halley, Mrs. Perry Clark, Mrs. Robert Conner, and Mrs. Martha Patton, and members Mrs. Carl Chenoweth, Mrs. Donald Compton, Mrs. Rufus Davis, Mrs. Neilus Goodman, Mrs. Burdette Hamilton, Mrs. Earl Link, Mrs. J.B. Patton, Mrs. Tom Porter, Mrs. William Reisinger, Mrs. Walter Stanton, Mrs. Franklin Thatcher, Mrs. Roger Zeigler, Mrs. Richard Vandervoort and Mrs. Harold Losey.

• “Wilmington Elks and guests spent a gala Saturday evening beginning with a social hour at the Blue Grass restaurant, dining there, and dancing at the Elks Club afterward. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Farquhar were chairmen of the event assisted by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Starkey, Mr. and Mrs. Herman G. Cartwright Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Harold Davis and Mr. and Mrs. James Bennett.”

This photo is of the home of Dr. George R. Conard in the "Center of New Vienna Ohio". The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.