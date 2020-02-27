Blan Legion Auxiliary helping EMS provide comfort to kids

BLANCHESTER — A little comfort will be given to children who are serviced by the Blanchester Life Squad thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Unit 179.

As a community service project, member Darlene Herbert came up with the idea to collect new stuffed animals and give them to emergency personnel who are helping children in crisis — a little stuffed animal may make all the difference in the world for these little one’s peace of mind.

A medium-sized animal was agreed upon that could fit into a gallon-sized plastic bag. The bags also contain a pack of stickers. The bag would keep it clean and free from dirt while these stuffed animals are waiting for their forever friend.

A plastic tub was placed at the Blanchester Senior Center, at Blanchester High School, and other places. Through the generous donations of the community, the tubs filled up quickly.

Jim Burroughs, Chief of the Emergency Rescue Service, said, “We used to have a bunch of these stuffed animals but have given them all out. We are glad to receive another batch.”

At the time of the presentation, Burroughs was the only one at the EMT Building. He said the rest were out on a run and that they are running short of personnel; he hopes the bond issue on March 17 will pass so they can run full staff.

Another big bag of stuffed animals was donated to the Wayne Township Fire & Rescue through member Barbara McMullen.

Herbert told Burroughs that other stuffed animals may be trickling in.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Stuffed-Animal-Donation.jpg Courtesy photo