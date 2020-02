WILMINGTON — The one-woman show “Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen” is still on for tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. The event, in celebration of Black History Month, is free.

However, the performance scheduled for 11 a.m. today for students only has been postponed due to Wilmington City Schools closing for the day; it has been rescheduled for Friday at 12:30 p.m.