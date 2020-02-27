HealthFirst grant cycle now underway

WILMINGTON– HealthFirst for Clinton County — a community foundation which awards grants worth thousands of dollars to community health-related projects — announced the organization’s next grant cycle.

Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and otherwise tax-exempt groups that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County are eligible to apply.

HealthFirst for Clinton County will accept grant applications until Friday, April 24, 2020. The grant application and budget form have been updated and can be found on HealthFirst for Clinton County’s website. Applicants will also be required to submit a detailed one-page narrative with their completed applications.

During HealthFirst’s most recent grant cycle, the organization awarded over $80,000 to seven community organizations working on local health-related projects. These projects focus on many different public health issues including health education, exercise and physical well-being, and healthcare access.

HealthFirst will also have another grant cycle later this year. Organizations cannot apply for grant money in both grant cycles for the same project.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

For more information about HealthFirst for Clinton County or to locate the grant application go to www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org

