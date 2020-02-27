Check this out: A seed library in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library is excited to introduce its new Seed Library to the public.

The Seed Library contains dozens of varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers all free of charge.

Those interested in gardening are encouraged to come and browse the selection and “check out” any seeds they would like to use. A library card is required to check out seeds.

“This is a great way to try out new varieties, or to try gardening for the first time” said Amy Volz, assistant director for the library.

The idea for the Seed Library was proposed to the library by Community Garden manager Cassi DeHart.

Starting a seed library in the community has be a lifelong dream for DeHart. She and Wilmington College student Lucy Enge met with Volz and identified companies that would donate seeds and discussed the logistics of the Seed Library.

DeHart is also leading monthly gardening classes hosted by the Wilmington Public Library on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Topics covered will include things like raised bed gardening,

planning for your space, tips and tricks to get the most from your garden and more. During these workshops participants are also encouraged to share their own experiences.

All levels are welcome — green thumbs not required.

Community Garden Manager Cassi DeHart teaches a group about seeds and some of her favorite varieties to grow at the first gardening workshop held in early February. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_DeHart-Library.jpg Community Garden Manager Cassi DeHart teaches a group about seeds and some of her favorite varieties to grow at the first gardening workshop held in early February. Courtesy photos An old card catalog is used to hold the Seed Library at the Wilmington Public Library. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Seed-Library.jpg An old card catalog is used to hold the Seed Library at the Wilmington Public Library. Courtesy photos