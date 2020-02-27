CCGS learns history of St. Columbkille

The Clinton County Genealogical Society met at the History Center on Monday, Feb. 24. President Susan Henry opened the meeting, and minutes of Jan. 27 meeting were read and approved. Treasurer Ron Johnson presented the treasurer’s report and the proposed budget for the coming year.

The Research Committee is working on several requests for information. The president announced that the library will open the second week of March with hours on Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The president introduced Pat Haley, who presented a program about St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Pat told of the early years when mass was held in homes and also presented interesting information about the priests who have served the congregation.

One of the early priests rode a horse from Morrow to Wilmington to have the service. One priest was also murdered on the way to Wilmington.

Many of the family names of the early congregants are names familiar in Clinton County yet today. The church was built by the same company that built the courthouse. German painters were employed for the painting and art work and much of the painting was accomplished by the painters while lying on their back on scaffolding and working on the design.

The wonderful program was enjoyed by all.

Home-baked cookies and chocolate bars made by Teresa Benlehr were served as refreshments.

Our next meeting will be held at the History Center at 7 p.m. Monday March 23. The program will describe the building of our current Clinton County Courthouse. The public is welcome.

Pat Haley spoke at the meeting about the history of St. Columbkille Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_CCGS-Pat-Haley.jpg Pat Haley spoke at the meeting about the history of St. Columbkille Church. Courtesy photo