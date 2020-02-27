Senator’s staff meets with veterans

WILMINGTON — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) staff traveled to Wilmington Thursday to meet with Ohio veterans.

Veterans from Clinton County attended the roundtable organized by the Clinton County Veterans Service Office with Anthony Eliopoulos — an outreach staffer in Brown’s office who specializes in veterans’ affairs and holds the rank of Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard. according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Brown’s office will take the veterans’ priorities back to Washington, where the senator sits on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

“Our veterans answered the call to serve, and we have a responsibility to make sure they have everything they need to support their families, care for their health, and land good-paying jobs as they transition to civilian life,” said Brown.

Brown recently received the Veterans’ Champion Award from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization for his ongoing efforts to improve the lives of veterans. DAV’s highest honor recognizes those who provide critical contributions in the areas of veterans’ health care, benefits, policy, and legislation.

