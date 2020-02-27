BPD: Man arrested for misuse of debit card

BLANCHESTER — A local man was arrested for allegedly racking up purchases at local stores with a debit card that didn’t belong to him.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, a Blanchester resident reported her debit card stolen.

“Transaction history on the card showed it was used to purchase cigarettes and food at four Blanchester stores after it was stolen,” stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Ptl. Kayla Martin spoke to clerks at each of those stores, and was able to identify the man who used the card as Samuel Burkhart, 39, of S. Wright St., Reinbolt said.

The victim believed she inadvertently dropped the card in the Blanchester Village Hall parking lot; Ptl. Martin also recalled seeing Burkhart in the parking lot at around the time the card went missing, said Reinbolt.

On Sunday morning, Ptl. Martin, accompanied by a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy, went to Burkhart’s residence and placed him under arrest for misuse of a credit card, a misdemeanor offense.

“Burkhart admitted finding the card in the Village Hall parking lot, and admitted to making the purchases of cigarettes and food, stating he re-sold the cigarettes,” said Reinbolt.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“We are appreciative of the assistance of Deputy Bennett of the Sheriff’s Office in making the arrest,” Reinbolt added.

