More sentences handed down in municipal court

WILMINGTON — An accused thief and fraudster was sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Bradley Matticks, 24, of Shreveport, Louisiana was recently released from jail with time suspended; he must take part in supervised probation for two years upon release, and must have no further contact with Walmart.

The release was made after considering the underlying offense, his behavior in jail, and because “(Matticks) has a substance abuse problem, and was arrested on this warrant after a fentanyl overdose,” court documents state.

According to the offense affidavit, police responded to the Walmart on Rombach Avenue in reference to a theft and fraud return on July 29, 2018.

Matticks, along with Brandi Near of Washington Court House, was seen entering the store. Matticks was seen placing a box of condoms in his pants and then placing multiple packages of men’s clothing in a Walmart shopping bag.

He was seen walking toward the front of the store to the service desk with the items in the bag, never paying for the items. He attempted to perform a no-receipt return on the items to get a gift card. He used his Louisiana driver’s license in an attempt to do the “deceptive transaction,” according to the report. He was denied since he had done one a few days prior.

Near used her Ohio ID to make the transaction. Near was later seen concealing a package of ladies underwear and leaving without paying.

Near was sentenced to 20 days in jail in November 2018 for three counts of theft. Near also had to write a letter of apology to Walmart, have no contact with the store, and pay $127.56 in restitution.

Matticks must also pay $62.53 in restitution.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 18, 2020 and Feb. 21, 2020:

• Larry Self, 66, of Washington Court House, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Self must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A traffic control device and marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Bell, 37, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Bell must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer. A second ‘obstruction’ charge was dismissed.

• Deon Belcher, 22, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Belcher must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Toni Kirby, 32, of Wilmington, falsification, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kirby must complete 20 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

• Terry Ball Jr., 34, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of theft and trespassing were dismissed.

• Donna Hughes, 42, of Hillsboro, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hughes must complete 24 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and complete two years of non-reporting probation. A criminal tool possession charge, a driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Heidi Prichard, 32, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Prichard must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Eldon Lamb, 32, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Lamb was extradited to Kentucky due to a fugitive charge.

• Michael Blakley, 25, of Loveland, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Ryan Whitford, 20, of Avon Lake, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Whitford.

• Eric Ford, 30, of Sabina, assault. Sentencing stayed.

