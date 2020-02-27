Sheriff’s reports: Incidents of domestic violence; drugs in vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• On Feb. 21, deputies responded to a domestic violence report on First St. in Clarksville. According to the report, a 26-year-old female resident was observed with some swelling and bruising under her right eye. She advised it was the father of her children that punched her in the eye. Deputies were called to the same address earlier in the day on a trespassing report. It is not listed if the two are connected.

• On Feb. 22, deputies responded to a Nauvoo Road residence in Clarksville in reference to a domestic violence call. A 51-year-old male was listed as the victim, with the victim’s spouse indicated as the suspect.

• At 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 24, while attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jonesboro Road in Midland, multiple subjects fled from the vehicle, according to the report. When deputies located one of the subjects hiding behind a silo, a drug abuse instrument was located in the subject’s pocket. No further details were listed.

• At 9 a.m. on Feb. 21, deputies responded to a criminal trespass report on North First Street in Clarksville. A 46-year-old female is listed as the victim and the suspect was an acquaintance, according to the report.

• While deputies were serving a warrant on a male subject at 2:52 a.m. on Feb. 22 around U.S. 68 North and Racyon Drive in Union Township, drugs were located. Deputies located one gram of marijuana in a plastic bag and two orange pills marked “54 375,” according to the report.

• At 5:07 a.m. on Feb. 19, during a traffic stop on State Route 350 West in Vernon Township, deputies located a crystal substance under the passenger seat. No further details were listed.

