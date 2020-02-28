CMES students reaching out for youths in Uganda

To view the video CMES students made to raise awareness and share their ideas, visit: http://bit.ly/2uASZPv .

Editor’s Note: Below is a press release written by Clinton-Massie Elementary students and provided to the News Journal by teacher Jen Molitor.

Hello, we are Quinn M. and Kenzley G. from Clinton-Massie Elementary School. We are in fifth grade and working on a global outreach project.

We are trying to raise money for Ugandan orphans. They need money to buy shoes, clothes, tuition, and many other things.

The thing they need the most is money for tuition — it is $200 for one kid for one year of school.

There are children who can’t pay for school and they are on the streets begging for money and food. Without proper schooling, they can’t find a job.

They don’t have great shoes or clothes because they can’t afford them.

We want to raise awareness about these Ugandan orphans that need help. These orphans have so little and we have so much. We need to think about these kids that need so much help just to get an education.

If you would like to help, please come to our school carnival noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. We’ll be selling hand-made bows and bookmarks and collecting donations of gently used clothes, shoes, and books.

If you’d like to contribute and are unable to come to the carnival, please reach out to our teacher, Jen Molitor, at jen.molitor@cmfalcons.org or at 937-289-2515, ext. 4318.

Orphans in Uganda will benefit from funds raised by CM. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_2311-1.jpg Orphans in Uganda will benefit from funds raised by CM. Courtesy photos CMES student Katie is shown holding and wearing the bow. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_3236-2-1.jpg CMES student Katie is shown holding and wearing the bow. Courtesy photos CMES student Katie is shown holding and wearing the bow. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_3267-1.jpg CMES student Katie is shown holding and wearing the bow. Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_4029-1.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_4030-1.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_2322-1.jpg Courtesy photos The Clinton-Massie Elementary students are shown when they first opened letters from their pen pals in Uganda. For more photos of both the Massie students and those in Uganda, visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_IMG_3269-1.jpg The Clinton-Massie Elementary students are shown when they first opened letters from their pen pals in Uganda. For more photos of both the Massie students and those in Uganda, visit wnewsj.com. Courtesy photos

Befriending, helping educate Ugandans

