Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 11. Cream cheese icing and pancake batter stored on work table. Must be controlled with temperature or time. Person in Charge placed in refrigeration. Corrected. Cabbage mix expired Feb. 7. sauerkraut expired Jan. 24; boiled eggs missing date mark; cut fruit missing date mark. PIC discarded and corrected. Verification employees have been informed when to report illness is unavailable. Warewash final rinse was 174°F. PIC contacted maintenance.

Soap and paper towels unavailable at bar hand sink. Food employee with beard was not wearing beard net. Scoop for sour cream stored in sanitizer solution in-between uses. PIC corrected. Soda fountain had black residues in panel behind nozzles. Corrected. Black residues in bottom of ice scoop holder on ice machine. Corrected. Dust accumulated on ceiling panel above salad/soup station. Dust accumulations on ceiling in walk-in cooler. Floor near warewash machine has water standing on top and under flooring material. PIC and maintenance indicated estimates for repair are in process. Contact Health District with floor material info. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable.

Follow-up: March 18.

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 11. Critical: Verification employees have been informed on illness reporting requirements is unavailable. Warewash final rinse gauge 140°F. Person in Charge stated will contact maintenance for repair. Written procedures unavailable for noncontinuous cooking processes. Correct by March 18. Sausage gravy 57°F (walk-in cooler). PIC discarded. Sliced lunch meat expired Feb. 6. Sausage gravy missing date mark. PIC discarded. Corrected.

Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Food items on floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. Food handler was not wearing restraint for beard/facial hair. Corrected. Cove trim missing under warewash table. Concession area door is not sealed. Equipment in concession area has spillage on floor. Lights bulbs nonworking in fixtures in kitchen.

Follow-up: March 18.

• Campfire Grill & Grub, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington, Feb. 9. Critical: Diced peppers, mushrooms, etc. in containers near flat-top grill with no temperature control (must be maintained 41°F or less to prevent bacteria growth). Person in Charge stated use of ice or equipment will be implemented. Raw eggs on top shelf. PIC relocated and corrected.

Containers of batter mix, sugar, etc. missing common name label.

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 12. Follow-up. Facility still has gnats! Towels sitting on counters, with pizza sauce on them.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 20.

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Clarksville, Feb. 12. Critical: Spray bottle with chemical missing label. Labeled and corrected.

Thermometer not accurate in server cooler (thermometer displayed 60°F; food temperature 40°F). Thermometer was replaced. Cappuccino dispensing containers missing name label. Employee instructed to label. Food handler with facial hair was not wearing beard restraint.

• Damon’s/Park Vue Restaurant, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 12. Follow-up. Two previous violations have been corrected. There were 2 lights above oven that were out. Facility closing on Feb. 29, 2020.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Feb. 12. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected.

• New Sabina, 12555 E. US 22, Sabina, Feb. 12. Thermometer unavailable, in BeverageAir stock cooler.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Feb. 12. Follow-up. Floor tile missing/cracked near fryers and ice making machine.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 12. Follow-up #3. Violations corrected. Thank you.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 11. Critical: Ingredient labels for self-service have been revised, however, they need to list all ingredient.

Three previous violations corrected. Thank you!

