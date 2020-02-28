Police investigating report of voyeur

WILMINGTON — Police are investigating a report of a person allegedly videotaping a person or persons at Planet Fitness, 1215 Rombach Ave.

Wilmington police took a report from a woman, age 19, on Wednesday in reference to an alleged “peeping tom.” The report currently lists an adult male as a possible suspect, as well as two witnesses, also adults.

Items seized as evidence were an Apple MacBook, two Apple iPads, and an Apple iWatch.

WPD Chief Ron Cravens confirmed that an investigation is underway, but he did not comment further, saying police are still “looking to determine the scope of the situation.”

The News Journal called the local Planet Fitness requesting comment and was referred to a corporate email address Friday afternoon. No one had yet fulfilled that email request Friday.

Planet Fitness in Wilmington just opened in December 2019.