BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Wilmington creek

WILMINGTON — A body was found in the creek in Sugar Grove Cemetery late Sunday morning, Wilmington police confirmed.

A woman who was walking in the cemetery Sunday morning discovered the body and called police, her friend told the News Journal. Police were dispatched at 11:19 a.m.

The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for possible identification and to attempt to determine cause of death.

WPD Det. Bob Wilson told the News Journal Sunday that no other information is available, nor would any be available until at least Monday.

The Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton County Coroner’s Office were also on the scene Sunday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg