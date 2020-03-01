OMH quarterly blood drive exceeds goal

Jessica Broughton of Springfield donates blood as technician Craig Fry of the American Red Cross checks her progress at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield last week. The quarterly blood drive netted 48 pints. Donors from Miami, Clark, Champaign, Madison, and Montgomery Counties travel regularly to the OMH to give blood.

Jessica Broughton of Springfield donates blood as technician Craig Fry of the American Red Cross checks her progress at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield last week. The quarterly blood drive netted 48 pints. Donors from Miami, Clark, Champaign, Madison, and Montgomery Counties travel regularly to the OMH to give blood. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_022820mju_omh_blooddrive.jpg Jessica Broughton of Springfield donates blood as technician Craig Fry of the American Red Cross checks her progress at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield last week. The quarterly blood drive netted 48 pints. Donors from Miami, Clark, Champaign, Madison, and Montgomery Counties travel regularly to the OMH to give blood.