Wilmington College’s WILL program to feature 15 spring courses for residents 40+

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a spring slate of 15 seminars available beginning the week of March 11.

The popular Wilmington College program, designed for the 40-plus crowd, has a mission of offering authentic educational opportunities for older persons who possess a will to continue learning.

Anita Stanley, with the College’s Academic Affairs Office, is coordinating the program.

“Our objective is to lead all who wish to join us to new ideas, possibly to new experiences and to continue to gain pleasure in the pursuit of continued, shared learning,” she said.

This spring’s seminars feature: Drawing II with Linda Stanforth, Wednesdays, March 18 through April 4; English Gardens with Craig James, May 1 or 15; Furniture Restoration with Lee Silverstrim, Tuesdays, March 17 through April 28; Genealogy with Elizabeth Mitchell and Leslie Holmes, Tuesdays, March 17 through May 5; Introduction to Equine and Horsemanship with Katie Finkes-Turner, Wednesdays, March 18 through May 6; Living on a Retirement Budget with Tim Burgoyne, Tuesday, March 17 through May 6.

Also, Microsoft Word with Ashleigh Wellman, Thursdays, March 19 through May 7; Quaker History Highlights with Christine Hadley Snyder, Thursdays, April 2 through 23; Raising Backyard Poultry with Danny Harp, Tuesdays, March 17 through April 22; Sock Class: Intermediate Knitting with Peggy Irwin-Eades, Wednesdays, March 18 through April 8; Stained Glass with John W. Schum, Thursdays, March 19 through April 9; Sustainability Made Simple with Aryn M. Copeland, Tuesdays, March 17 through April 28.

Also, Tai Chi with Bob Baylor, Wednesdays, March 18 through April 22; Weight Lifting & Strength Training for Seniors with Paula Stewart, Fridays, March 20 through May 8; What You Need to Know about Stress with James Ramsey, Wednesdays, March 18 through April 8; and Wood Carving with Donald K. Mertz, Wednesdays, March 11 through April 15.

The cost is $60 for the first seminar with the second one free of charge and $30 for each additional one. Registration deadline is by the beginning of the class. Some spring courses are closed due to already reaching maximum class size.

Course descriptions, class meeting dates/times and registration information are available on WILL’s web page on Wilmington College’s site: www.wilmington.edu/will/.

Also, course booklets and more information can be obtained by contacting Stanley at 937-481-2328 or via email at anita_stanley@wilmington.edu.

